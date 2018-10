Ariana Grande Performs for First Time Since Pete Davidson Split (RADAR Online)

Meghan McCain Says She’s Struggling With Dad John’s Passing (Star Magazine)

Tamra Judge’s Selfie Game Is Strong (OK! Magazine)

The Rock Reveals First Look at ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!