Rita Ora Wears Bathrobe on the Red Carpet (RADAR Online)

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt Pose With Son Gunner (Star Magazine)

‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Welcomes Baby Girl (OK! Magazine)

Mel Gibson Has Talked to Danny Glover About Possible ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!