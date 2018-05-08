Still not reconnected. Us Weekly caught up with Melissa Etheridge earlier this month at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City, where she revealed whether she’s rekindled her friendship with Brad Pitt.

“You know I haven’t talked to him in many years,” the 56-year-old “Come to My Window” singer told Us of her estranged pal. “It’s been 15 years.”

She continued: “I know [it’s kind of sad], that’s why I’m kind of hoping … I just wish him all the happiness in the world. I know [we should reconnect.]”

Though the Grammy award winner had been vocal about standing by the Fury actor’s side following his very public split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016, her hopes of reconnecting with her old pal have yet to come true.

As previously reported, Etheridge spoke out in defense of Pitt after claims that the actor had verbally and physically assaulted 16-year-old Maddox Jolie-Pitt, his eldest child with Jolie. (His visitation with the couple’s six kids was subsequently monitored by a therapist and both Pitt and Jolie were required to participate in group therapy sessions with the children.) Pitt was later cleared of the claims by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

“It breaks my heart that anyone would take something as personal as your marriage and your relationship and your rights to your children and do it as purposefully as I see it’s being done,” Etheridge said in an October 2016 interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show.

Etheridge, who sang at Pitt’s wedding to Jennifer Aniston in 2000, also opened up about her disconnect with the Oscar winner later that same month in an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I haven’t spoken to Brad in forever. Every time I say something it gets turned around and twisted and all of a sudden I’m saying something about [Angelina] … so I thought I would do what I do best, and I wrote a song about it today,” she said before strumming her guitar.

She sang: “Seems I said some things about an old, old, old friend that got some people talking. Well, I know broken hearts, a thing or two about divorce, I’ve been there before once, OK twice. And I have not seen my friend in over 10 years and I swear I have never, ever, ever, ever, ever met his wife.”

