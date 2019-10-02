



Brian Mulkeen, a New York Police Department officer, was killed on the job on Sunday, September 29. Blue Lives Matter is raising money for the fallen officer’s relatives.

The policeman was accidentally shot and killed by his fellow officers as they attempted to apprehend a suspect. A New York Post report explained that Mulkeen, 33, had chased down a suspect, disarmed him and began wrestling him when the man allegedly reached for his gun.

The officer kept control of his service weapon and fired a few shots. However, the sound of gunfire drew other cops, who ultimately fired at the two men and killed them both.

Christopher Brinkley, another NYPD officer, started a GoFundMe on Monday, September 30, on behalf of the police advocacy organization. On the fundraiser’s page, Brinkley shared details about the incident while providing information on how to donate to Mulkeen’s memorial fund.

“Hero police officer Brian Mulkeen was gunned down early 9/29/19,” Brinkley wrote. “Brian was part of the Bronx Boro Anti-Crime unit and was patrolling the streets for known gang members when he encountered a criminal with a weapon. A struggle ensued and Officer Mulkeen was ultimately killed.”

During a press briefing, police commissioner James O’Neill addressed the loss of Mulkeen. “This is a tragic case of friendly fire. But make no mistake, we lost the life of a courageous public servant solely due to a violent criminal who put the lives of the police and all the people we serve in jeopardy,” he said.

“Mulkeen retained his firearm during the entire violent struggle he had with this suspect,” he continued. “It was a violent struggle and from start to finish, from first round to last round, was 10 seconds. … We lost another great NYPD police officer. … Brian Mulkeen truly had such a long and productive career ahead of him.”

Blue Lives Matter has nearly reached its GoFundMe’s $25,000 goal. A supporter who commented on the page wrote: “He is a true hero doing the job that he loved. God bless him and his family.”

