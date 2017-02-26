Meryl Streep slammed Karl Lagerfeld in a statement to Us Weekly on Saturday, February 25, claiming the designer ruined her 2017 Oscars by making disparaging remarks about her decision to not wear Chanel to the awards show.

“Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist, and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication,” the 67-year-old actress said through a spokesperson. “That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record-breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience.”

On Friday, February 24, Women’s Wear Daily ran a story in which Lagerfeld, Chanel’s creative director, claimed that Streep had dropped the fashion house in favor of another brand that would pay her to wear its design.

“I made a sketch, and we started to make the dress,” the 83-year-old German designer told the publication. He said he received a phone call a few days later from someone in Streep’s camp. “‘Don’t continue the dress. We found someone who will pay us,’” he claimed the messenger said.

Lagerfeld also offered his thoughts on the alleged snub, calling the Florence Foster Jenkins star “a genius actress, but cheapness also, no?”

At the time, a rep for Streep denied Lagerfeld’s claim in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that the designer’s accusation was absolutely false, and that it is “against her personal ethics” to be paid to wear a gown to any red carpet event.

Lagerfeld then issued an apology to Streep on Saturday morning, explaining that he “misunderstood” the situation. “Chanel engaged in conversations with Ms. Streep’s stylist, on her request, to design a dress for her to wear to the Academy Awards,” he said in the statement. “After an informal conversation, I misunderstood that Ms. Streep may have chosen another designer due to remuneration, which Ms. Streep’s team has confirmed is not the case. I regret this controversy and wish Ms. Streep well with her 20th Academy Award nomination.”

But in her statement Saturday, Streep made it clear that she was not having any of Lagerfeld’s apology. “Mr. Lagerfeld’s generic ‘statement’ of regret for this ‘controversy’ was not an apology,” the Hollywood icon said.

It is not yet known which designer 20-time Oscar nominee Streep will choose for Sunday’s ceremony. Us Weekly will have the inside scoop at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, so be sure to check back to catch all the best moments!

