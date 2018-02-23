Michael B. Jordan is a badass in Wakanda and real life. After the Black Panther actor, 31, said in a new interview with First We Feast that he lives with his parents and is a huge fan of anime, there was one hater on Twitter who had a lot to say.

“Michael B Jordan Is A 5’9” Adult Man That Loves Anime & Lives With His Parents…. Y’all Told Me All Of Those Things Were Unacceptable Though,” the user tweeted on Wednesday, February 21.

The next day, Jordan clapped back with a sharp response: “First of All I’m 6ft and they live with ME, put some respeck on my name. LOL…aaaand goku & naruto are real ones lol.”

Michael B Jordan Is A 5’9” Adult Man That Loves Anime & Lives With His Parents….Y’all Told Me All Of Those Things Were Unacceptable Though — Chris (@chrisfrom_216) February 22, 2018

First of All I’m 6ft and they live with ME, put some respeck on my name. LOL…aaaand goku & naruto are real ones 🙌🏾 lol https://t.co/QspyHD2zwH — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 23, 2018

Chrissy Teigen was quick to come to Jordan’s defense, too. “Yes I’m sure those are the ONLY differences between you and him lol. Or rather the only two similarities? I’m tired goodnight sorry goodbye,” she tweeted at the Creed actor and the troll.

Yes I’m sure those are the ONLY differences between you and him lol — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2018

Or rather the only two similarities? I’m tired goodnight sorry goodbye — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2018

And Jordan didn’t stop there. When another fan responded, “oh you’re into that kind of anime…. the mainstream ones” alongside a GIF of Robert Downey Jr. rolling his eyes and covering his face in exasperation, Jordan clarified, “Nah that was a softball for the anime uneducated,” adding a nerd face emoji.

oh you’re into that kinda of anime…. the mainstream ones pic.twitter.com/K9980X7yS1 — 𝓲𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓲 ♥ (@heartofmani) February 23, 2018

Nah that was a softball for the anime uneducated 🤓 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 23, 2018

The Fantastic Four actor’s followers immediately applauded his tweets. “I love you,” one fan wrote. Another tweeted, “He must be doing something right to have so many men clowning and posting about him.”

