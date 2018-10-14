Michael Buble ‘Is Absolutely Not Retiring’ From Music Despite Reports

A sigh of relief for Michael Bublé’s fans! The singer “is absolutely not retiring” from music despite reports, Us Weekly can confirm.

“He is not going anywhere,” a rep for Bublé, 43, told Us on Sunday, October 14, just hours after an interview with the Daily Mail was published in which he seemingly hinted at his departure from music.

Bublé made headlines for telling the publication that it was his “last interview.” He joked: “I’m retiring from the business. I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

The “Haven’t Met You Yet” crooner’s claims come just weeks before his new album, Love, is set to be released on Friday, November 16.

Supporters of the singer took to Twitter in response to the interview, sharing their thoughts.

“If Michael Buble retires, holiday music won’t be the same,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “Michael Buble is retiring. I am sobbing.”

The rep for the four-time Grammy winner told Us that Bublé “was talking about the emotions he was feeling during his son’s illness.” (The “Home” singer’s now five year old son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.)

Bublé has been open about his eldest child’s battle with the disease. Earlier this month, the Canadian singer detailed how the 2016 diagnosis changed he and wife Luisana Lopilato’s life.

“It sucks and it still sucks. What we went through is the worst possible thing you can go through as a parent and maybe as a human being,” Bublé told Australia’s Today. He added that there were days he and Lopilato “were just surviving, struggling to survive, and to breathe,” noting that he “much rather would have it have been” him.

As for the kindness he and the 31-year-old Argentinian actress received from the public, Bublé recalled: “Some days when we wished we didn’t wake up, when we did, we felt the love of those people. We knew they were praying for us, we knew that there was goodness out there. It gave us faith in humanity.”

Bublé and Lopilato are also parents to Elias, 2, and 2-month-old Vida.

