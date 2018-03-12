Michael Cera Is Married! See His Wedding Ring

Surprise! Michael Cera is married to his longtime girlfriend, Nadine, a source tells Us Weekly.

The low-key couple were spotted together in Brooklyn on Sunday, March 11. The Superbad actor, 29, showed off his gold wedding band while packing on the PDA with his new wife. They were all smiles as they braved the cold weather in coordinating Canada Goose parkas and beanies.

While it is unclear when Cera and Nadine began dating and when they tied the knot, he has been wearing the ring on his left hand since at least January 2017. His rep had no comment when Us Weekly reached out.

The Arrested Development alum is notoriously private about his personal life. He previously dated his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World costar Aubrey Plaza, but they never went public with their relationship. However, the Parks and Recreation alum, 33, eventually spilled the beans.

“Oh, Michael. I dated him for a long time,” she said during an interview on RuPaul and Michelle Visage’s podcast What’s the Tee? in November 2016. “A year and a half. We drove across the country after we shot that movie and almost got married in Vegas.”

Cera and Plaza maintained a close friendship after their breakup. “We love each other. We’re still really good friends,” she said at the time. “He’s just a weird little freak, and we speak the same language. He’s one of the funniest people I know.”

In addition to Superbad and Arrested Development, the actor is best known for his roles in Juno and This Is the End. He made his Broadway debut in the 2014 production of This Is Our Youth and currently stars alongside Chris Evans in the stage play Lobby Hero.

