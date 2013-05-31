Michael Fassbender Dating Olympian Louise Hazel

There's no Shame in his game! Michael Fassbender is romancing British Olympian Louise Hazel, sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively. The 36-year-old actor and the 27-year-old heptathlete were spotted spending time with Fassbender's pal Bradley Cooper in London on Friday, May 24.

The trio dined at the trendy Wolseley cafe in Piccadilly before heading to The Bulgari Hotel in Kensington, where the couple stayed until 1 a.m. "They are dating," a source says of Fassbender and Hazel. "Michael has been talking to her while also filming X-Men: Days of Future Past in Montreal. He comes back to London to see her." (Hazel placed 27th during the London Olympics in 2012.)

PHOTOS: Undercover lovers

Fassbender was most recently linked to his Shame costar Nicole Beharie, though the actress announced their breakup via Twitter in January. Prior to that relationship, the German-Irish actor dated his X-Men: First Class costar Zoe Kravitz from 2010 to 2011.

PHOTOS: More costars who fell in love

In a February 2012 British GQ cover story, Fassbender admitted his love life has often taken a backseat to his burgeoning career. "I'm quite a romantic person and I love the idea of having a family. But I'd have to take a step back out of this. It's not fair on somebody to be waiting for you. You spend long periods of time apart and then when I am here, I'm working," he explained. "I find it difficult to do both and to give that other person the right amount of attention and time that they deserve."

PHOTOS: Stars as superheroes

Fassbender added that he values a woman with intelligence and self-confidence. "If a girl is slightly overweight, or, you know, if she's comfortable in herself, living life the way she wants to live it, I find that sexy and attractive," he told the magazine. "If somebody is the perfect mold, but she's not enjoying herself, then I find it sad and unsexy."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!