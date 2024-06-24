Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan’s daughter, Schuyler Fox, gave her mom the best birthday present this year: she said “I do!”

People reported on Monday, June 24, that Schuyler, 29, tied the knot with her longtime partner on Saturday, June 22, in the Catskill Mountains in New York. Neither Michael, 63, nor Pollan, 64, have publicly spoken out about their daughter’s nuptials.

Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

While Michael has not shared any details about Schuyler’s wedding, he did share a birthday tribute for Pollan.

“In every beautiful way, it’s beautiful Tracy’s beautiful day. I love you and today will be magnificent,” the actor wrote via Instagram on Saturday alongside a black-and-white photo of Pollan. “Always forever your Mike with so-much love. Happy birthday. It’s gonna be an epic day.❤️.”

In addition to Schuyler, Michael and Pollan, who have been married since 1988, also share children Sam, 35, Aquinnah, 29, and Esmé, 22.

Sam, for his part, also shared a sweet photo of his mom and Schuyler in honor of Pollan’s birthday, teasing he would have another tribute in honor of his sister some time later.

“Happy birthday Teep!!” Sam wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “I love you so much and I’m very excited that I actually get to spend the day with you!! (@schuyler_fox don’t worry, your post is coming later).”

Michael and Pollan met on the set of Family Ties in 1985 when the actress played her future husband’s love interest in season 4 of the beloved sitcom. They tied the knot three years later before the actor was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29 in 1991.

In November 2023, the Back to the Future star gushed about his love for Pollan and how she’s remained by his side through thick and thin.

“At any time she would have been forgiven to say, ‘I’m just gonna step out.’ But, she didn’t do that,” he reflected during an appearance on CBS Mornings at the time. “She had indicated to me by saying in for better or for worse, in sickness and in health. She was able to get me through it and go through it with me. And she has for 35 years.”

In addition to supporting Michael amid his health struggles, Pollan has also joined the actor’s advocacy efforts by serving on the board of directors of his Michael J. Fox Foundation since 2000.

The couple have also attended countless events together over the years to raise money and awareness for the disease. Earlier this year, Michael reflected on living with Parkinson’s disease while the pair attended A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s musical charity gala in Nashville.

“After 35 years or something since I’ve been diagnosed, this is just my life and I don’t think about it much,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April. “I don’t even think about [it]. Except that I’m thinking about what we’re going to do as a community to figure this out and find a cure – and short of a cure, [create] treatment centers that are really groundbreaking.”