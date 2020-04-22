Story time! Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds went live on Instagram during the coronavirus quarantine and shared a little-known anecdote about the late Michael Jackson.

“True story, fun fact! One time, Michael called me, Michael said, ‘Babyface, do you know who Halle Berry is? Do you know Halle Berry?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I know Halle Berry,’” the music producer, 61, recalled to Jackson family friend Teddy Riley on Monday, April 20. “He said, ‘Could you do me a favor? I want you to call her ‘cause I want to take her out on a date.’ I said, ‘What?’ and he said, ‘Call her. I want to take her out on a date.’”

Babyface explained that he did not have the Oscar winner’s phone number, so he contacted her agent.

“I called and gave the message. The manager said, ‘What? He wants to … ?’ I said, ‘Yeah, he wants to take her on a date,’” the songwriter continued. “And then I was waiting to hear back from Halle. I can’t tell you exactly what Halle said, but I imagine it probably would have been something like this.”

Babyface then cued up a clip of Berry, 53, from her 1992 movie Boomerang. Her character, Angela Lewis, said, “You know, what do you know about love? What do you possibly think you know about love?”

Babyface and Teddy Riley are live on Instagram rn, and Babyface talked about that one time Michael wanted to take Halle Berry on a date 😭 pic.twitter.com/uomIeqGtuw — Julie | 🌙 (@juliejksn) April 21, 2020

While it is unclear when the phone call took place — and whether Jackson and Berry actually ended up going on a date — the pair shared the stage at the Bambi Awards in Germany in November 2002. They posed for photos together at the ceremony after the King of Pop was honored with the Pop Artist of the Millennium Award and the actress took home a trophy for her movie Monster’s Ball.

The “Thriller” singer was notoriously private about his love life. He was married twice, to Lisa Marie Presley from 1994 to 1996 and Debbie Rowe from 1996 to 1999, and had three children: Prince, 23, Paris, 22, and Bigi (formerly known as Blanket), 18.

Berry, for her part, has been married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She has two kids: Nahla, 12, and Maceo, 6.

Jackson died at age 50 in June 2009 from cardiac arrest induced by propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.