Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Michael Sheen Thinks There’s Still ‘A Mystery’ Surrounding Prince Andrew’s Infamous 2019 Scandal (Exclusive)

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Michael Sheen still thinks there’s “a mystery at the heart of the drama” after playing Prince Andrew in Prime Video’s A Very Royal Scandal, which dramatizes the disgraced royal’s 2019 BBC Newsnight interview about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

“We don’t know what he did or didn’t do beyond a certain point,” Sheen, 55, told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the three-part series set to premiere on Thursday, September 19. “We know up to a certain point, he was at this place at this time. … And even some of that is disputed. But beyond that, it’s unknowable.”

Sheen plays Andrew in the miniseries alongside Ruth Wilson, who is taking on the role of British journalist Emily Maitlis. Viewers will see the leadup to and subsequent fallout after Andrew spoke with Maitlis in an infamous BBC Newsnight interview in November 2019.

During the interview Andrew denied knowing Virginia Giuffre — a woman who accused him of sexual assault — through his connection with convicted sex offender Epstein. Giuffre eventually sued Andrew for the alleged assault and they settled out of court.

Biggest Royal Family Scandals Through Years

Related: Biggest Royal Family Scandals Through the Years

“There’s been no court case. There’s been no definitive judgment on that, it was settled out of court,” Sheen explained to Us. “That was the challenge for me. How do you play a character where the single most important fact, you don’t know.”

Michael Sheen Thinks Theres A Mystery Surrounding Prince Andrews Infamous 2019 Scandal
Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew. Christopher Raphael/Blueprint/Sony Pictures Television

The actor said he “had to make choices” about where to take the fictionalized version of Andrew for the miniseries.

“I have to be specific about what I’m doing and how I’m playing this person. But that was a big challenge,” Sheen continued. “Playing a member of the royal family, generally speaking, it is a bit like a hall of mirrors. There’s so much that’s unknowable about them and so much that’s based on gossip and hearsay and that kind of thing. That was a challenge. There was a lot of guesswork involved.”

woman with shopping bags and credit card

Deal of the Day

Amazon's 'Best of Summer' Sale Offers up to 50% Off Top-Sellers! View Deal
How Much Do the Royal Family Members Really Make Breaking Down Their Salaries 155

Related: How Much Do the Royal Family Members Really Make? Salary Breakdown

Both Sheen and Wilson told Us they watched Andrew’s BBC interview “hundreds upon hundreds of times” after taking on their respective roles.

“I’ve played real-life characters before — not necessarily where an interview is involved — but I will record interviews with them. That’s good research,” Sheen told Us. “I’ll record the audio of something so that I’m not distracted by the video element of it. There is both watching the interview and then listening to it.”

All three episodes of A Very Royal Scandal premiere on Thursday, September 19.

In this article

Michael-Sheen-and-Anna-Lundberg-expecting

Michael Sheen
Prince Andrew Bio

Prince Andrew

Ruth Wilson

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.