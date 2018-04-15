Michael Vartan, the French-born, American-raised star of The Arrangement opens up to Us Weekly. Read on to learn 25 things about the 49-year-old actor.

1. I’m a self-taught guitar player.

2. I loathe Mondays, deeply. Sunday night isn’t great, either. Old scars from my schooling days.

3. I dropped out of high school when I was 17.

4. I still don’t know what I want to be when I grow up.

5. I never wanted to be an actor. Not sure I’ll retire as one.

6. I’m obsessed with sports, all sports. Sports and animals are my true passions in life.

7. I love ketchup, but it has to be Heinz.

8. Jimi Hendrix is my desert-island artist.

9. I once kissed my dog Millie — for a nanosecond! — to prove to my friends that a dog’s mouth is cleaner than human hands. I woke up with the worst strep throat I’ve ever had.

10. Animal cruelty infuriates me. It shatters my soul!

11. I know the capital of every country in the world. Well, I did 10 years ago. They change so often.

12. I wanted to be a professional soccer player growing up. I had a cup of coffee with the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, Paris’ first division team — which basically means they were interested in recruiting me.

13. Cage diving with great white sharks is on my bucket list.

14. I have fridge OCD. All labels have to be facing outwards. Weird? Yes, totally.

15. I flew from L.A. to Australia for the premiere of [2007’s] Rogue just for a weekend. That was 30 hours in the sky and 18 hours on the ground. It was rough.

16. I’m a N.Y. Mets fan because I had Mets pajamas as a kid.

17. I play ice hockey three times a week when I’m not working. It’s exercise, therapy and church rolled into one.

18. I spoke English with a French accent and French with an American accent until I was 10.

19. I hate big crowds, which is in major conflict with my love for sports.

20. I was terrified of the movie The Amityville Horror growing up. To this day, I wake up at 3:15 a.m. at least once or twice a week. It’s really annoying.

21. I love most animals more than most people, except snakes. They just scare the hell out of me.

22. Ghosts? Hell no, not ever. I’ll take a 1,000 zombies over a ghost!

23. If it were possible, I’d marry pizza and pasta. We’d make a nice threesome!

24. I’m never late, ever. I hate being late, and if I am, chances are I’m in the hospital or in jail.

25. Enough about me …

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!