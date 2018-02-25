Her next chapter! Michelle Obama announced that she is penning an emotional and intimate memoir titled Becoming.

“Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience,” the former first lady, 54, tweeted on Sunday, February 25. “I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice.”

She added of the page-turner, set to be released on November 13: “I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story.”

A press release from Random House says Obama’s book will feature her “unerring honest and lively wit” and cover both her private and public life “telling her full story as she has live it — in her own words and on her own terms.”

The attorney has kept busy since her husband, President Barack Obama, left the White House in January 2017 after serving as commander in chief for eight years. The power duo previously announced their first project as private citizens would be opening The Obama Foundation.

“More than a library or a museum, it will be a living, working center for citizenship,” the 44th president said in a video released on their website in January 2017. “That’s why we want to hear from you. Tell us what you want this project to be and tell us what’s on your mind.”

The couple, both Harvard University graduates, have also been helping their eldest daughter Malia, 19, adjust to college life as she carries on her parents’ legacy at the Ivy League school. They are also parents to Sasha, 16.

Obama, who previously wrote 2012’s American Grown about the White House garden, joins a long list of first ladies who have written autobiographies, including Julia Grant, Betty Ford, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, Lady Bird Johnson, Eleanor Roosevelt, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Rosalynn Carter, Edith Wilson and Helen Taft.

