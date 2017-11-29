Michelle Rounds’ death has been ruled a suicide, with the cause of death listed as intoxication by amitriptyline, clonazepam and quetiapine, the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 29.

Rounds, who was Rosie O’Donnell‘s ex-wife, died at her home in Florida on September 11, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Us at the time. She was 46.

Prescription pill bottles were found near Rounds’ body at the time of her death, the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Us on September 28. At the time, sources told The Blast that she was taking the pills to deal with the “severe pain” she battled due to desmoid tumors.

Rounds’ obituary described her as a “very loving, giving and caring individual who would help anyone in their time of need. Michelle had an affection for animals and was always rooting for the ‘underdog.’ Michelle will be remembered for her beautiful smile and beautiful long flowing red hair; her signature some would say. The love she had for her family and friends was unconditional.”

Following the news of her death, O’Donnell mourned her ex in a statement to Us. “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” O’Donnell said on September 15. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista and their child.”

The former couple began dating in 2011. They married in New York City in a private ceremony in June 2012 and adopted a daughter, Dakota, in January 2013. The duo split in November 2014 and finalized their divorce in March 2016. O’Donnell was awarded full custody of Dakota, now 4.

