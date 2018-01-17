Michelle Williams Is Engaged to Andrew Youmans

Michelle Williams said “yes”! The actress has been quietly dating New York financier Andrew Youmans, and though they’ve yet to make an official public appearance together, it’s the real deal. In fact, multiple sources reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly that the pair are engaged!

“She wants a good guy and a stable family life,” says the insider.

The All the Money in the World star set off engagement speculation when she showed up at the Golden Globes on January 7 with a heart-shaped diamond ring on that finger. At the time, she brushed off the accessory as simply “beautiful jewelry.”

Williams, 37, also sported the ring while wearing a red one-piece and floppy straw hat at the beach in the Bahamas, where she spent New Year’s Day with Youmans and Matilda, her 12-year-old daughter with the late Heath Ledger.

Notoriously private about her personal life following Ledger’s tragic death from an accidental overdose nearly 10 years ago on January 22, 2008, the Montana-native has not commented publicly on her relationship with the Harvard Business School alum, 50. The pair were first spotted together in July in Rome, where she was filming the Golden Globe nominated Money. Williams beamed as they strolled down the street hand-in-hand, stopping occasionally to kiss and sample local food.

When Ledger died at age 28 a few weeks after he and Williams broke up, Matilda was just 2. Following the tragedy, friends say the Brooklyn-based actress was hesitant to date again. “Michelle was totally focused on giving Matilda the best upbringing possible,” says pal. Besides, says another, “It took her a long time to get over Heath.”

Over the years, Williams has had a few low-key relationships, including with director Spike Jonze, actor Jason Segel and, most recently, author Jonathan Safran Foer. But her most enduring relationship is with her best friend and frequent awards show date, actress Busy Philipps, who Williams has referred to as “the love of my life.”

