To say that Michelle Williams has been busy as of late would be an understatement. Just three weeks after becoming engaged to pastor Chad Johnson, the R&B singer reunited with her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland on stage at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

“We all have a great relationship off the stage and keep in touch regularly, so it’s a simple phone call when we want to get together for dinner or a performance,” Williams, 37, tells Us Weekly exclusively in a new interview.

The girl group managed to keep the surprise under wraps, much to the delight of festivalgoers. But not every moment from their top-secret rehearsals made it into Beyoncé’s nearly two-hour headlining set. The trio performed a medley of their classics “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier,” but they were forced to cut fan favorites “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Cater 2 U.”

“Without giving away too much, she went with what was best, especially because of time,” Williams explains.

But that didn’t faze the Illinois native, who was thrilled to be a part of Beyoncé’s historic performance as the first black woman to headline the annual festival.

“Beyoncé produces and is involved with every aspect of her performances, tours, shoots, etc.,” Williams tells Us. “She has a vision that she expects can be executed. She has a natural, God-given gift, but she works hard. Countless hours and thought are put into everything she does.”

The reunion came at a special time in the “We Break the Dawn” songstress’ life. In March, she accepted a proposal from her boyfriend of one year, Johnson, whom she met at a spiritual retreat in Arizona.

“The timing couldn’t have been more perfect,” she gushes. “March 21, which is also my mom’s birthday, so I’ll never forget the day he proposed! We were in Pebble Beach, California — one of the most beautiful beaches I’ve ever seen — surrounded by a few friends. He presented me a video of him flying to my hometown of Rockford, Illinois, and going on a proposal tour. He went to a few of my family members that are really, really dear to me, and of course my parents. I’m a traditional girl, so if he didn’t ask my parents first, I probably would have said no! After the video ended, he was on one knee and he asked me to marry him. I was wailing, ‘I will, I will, I will!’”

And Williams knows Johnson, 40, is The One. “He was able to melt away my insecurities by speaking to places of my heart that no one had been able to speak to before,” she tells Us. “Our faith is the same. He treats me with the utmost love and respect. He’s an honest man. I don’t worry about what he’s doing. I can go on and on!”

The couple are now planning a wedding for this summer. “I just want a beautiful ceremony and [to] have the best reception with lots of dancing and good food,” the former girl group member says.

Williams is also staying busy with her Believe home decor line, which she started in 2015. “It’s exciting and powerful to see what we as women can do,” she tells Us, noting that her favorite pieces include candles, accent chairs and tables.

As for what’s next? “I hope to come out with [new music] soon. I won’t put a date on it because the fans will hold me to it and things change all the time,” Williams says. “Theater is [also] a love of mine. I’d love to do a dramatic play one day soon. Back to Broadway or London’s West End!”

