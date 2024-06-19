Mick Jagger has been one of the most famous rock stars on the planet for over 60 years and still found the time to raise eight children.

Age hasn’t slowed The Rolling Stones’ frontman down in either respect. He became a dad when he welcomed daughter Karis with Marsha Hunt in 1970, and his youngest child, son Deveraux, was born 46 years later in 2016. During an October 2023 interview with The Guardian, Jagger shared how his approach to parenting has changed over the years.

“The more children you have, the more laissez-faire you get about them, to be honest,” the musician said. “And it depends on the child. They have their own personalities and you can mold them to a certain extent, but you see their likes and dislikes and encourage them to do things they gravitate towards. It’s fun to have children, at any age. But if you’re working, and always away, you don’t get to enjoy it as much.”

Jagger added that he’s gotten to “spend more time” with his son Deveraux as he “wasn’t working so much” during the early years of his life.

“We had the [Coronavirus] lockdown — he’s only 6, and two of those years I did almost nothing [with the band],” he said.

Keep scrolling to meet Jagger’s kids and learn about their mothers.

Karis

Born in November 1970, Karis is Jagger’s only child with Hunt, whom he dated from 1969 to 1972. Karis has two children of her own, daughter Mazie and son Zachary, whom she shares with husband Jonathan Watson.

Karis has worked as a production assistant on films including The Rainmaker and Patch Adams. She served as executive producer for the 2021 Netflix docuseries High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America.

Jade

Mick welcomed Jade with ex-wife Bianca Jagger (née Pérez-Mora Macías) in October 1971, five months after they tied the knot. Jade shares daughters Assisi and Amba with ex Piers Jackson and son Ray with husband Adrian Fillary. She is also a grandmother to Assisi’s three children: Ezra, Romy and River.

Jade, who has worked as a jewelry designer and a model, opened up about her own family and her role in Mick’s large clan in a 2021 essay for British Vogue.

“The ties that bind us are stronger than ever, not just within our immediate family, but the Jagger clan as a whole,” she wrote. “My father now has eight children with five partners — a globetrotting support network that seems to be ever-expanding. In any given year, the whole lot of us might decamp to the Caribbean for a holiday or hit the road in Europe for a Rolling Stones tour — family gatherings where traditional roles lose all meaning amid the chaos and laughter. As a general rule, we’re too busy trying to find a restaurant that will accommodate several dozen screaming Jaggers for the evening to worry about someone’s place in the family tree.”

Elizabeth

The first of Mick’s four children with former partner Jerry Hall was born in March 1984. Mick began dating Hall in 1977 when he was still legally married to Bianca. Mick and Bianca separated in 1977 and she filed for divorce in 1978 on the grounds of his adultery. The rock icon went on to have a private marriage ceremony with Hall in Bali in 1990. Their marriage was later found to be invalid under both English and Indonesian law.

Elizabeth shared a Father’s Day tribute to Mick in 2018.

“Happy Father’s Day Dad👨‍👧‍👦❤️ @mickjagger Thank you for being the best!” the model captioned an Instagram photo of herself, Mick and her sisters, Karis, Jade and Georgia May.

James

Mick and Jerry welcomed son James in August 1985. James is also a musician. He played guitar in the punk-rock band Turbogeist before switching gears to acting. In 2016, he had a leading role in the HBO series Vinyl.

During a 2016 interview with OK! Magazine, James admitted that his dad, who was a producer on Vinyl, helped him write some of the music for the show.

“He did, yes. And I’d never even sat at the piano with him and played music – we didn’t really have that growing up, he never showed that interest,” he said. “It was more to do with talking about the early ’70s. He was an invaluable resource.”

James also talked about coming to accept having a famous father.

“I’m incredibly proud to be a member of the family. I absolutely adore my dad and I’m incredibly proud of all his achievements, so I’m proud to be his son,” he said. “At times, you kind of wish you had more anonymity, and when you’re a teenager it can be embarrassing at times, but I’ve gotten over it.”

James married artist Anoushka Sharma in 2016.

Georgia May

Mick and Hall welcomed Georgia May in January 1992. Georgia May is a model and the co-owner of the haircare brand BLEACH London, which has salons in London and Los Angeles. She announced in June 2024 that she and boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick are expecting their first baby together.

“Patiently waiting for our new best friend @cambryans,” she captioned several photos of her baby bump.

The expectant mother has a tight bond with her dad. In 2019, she told Women’s Wear Daily that her favorite concert memories are of watching The Rolling Stones.

“Seeing my dad perform is the best, because it reminds me of my childhood growing up,” she said. “I always like it when they go back on tour.”

Gabriel

Mick’s fourth child with Hall, son Gabriel, was born in December 1997. Gabriel is a journalist who runs his own media website dedicated to music news, Why Now. Mick celebrated the website’s launch in March 2020.

“Proud to see my son Gabriel’s website is coming along, you can now watch a couple of videos for free before signing up for more at whynow.co.uk @whynowworld,” he captioned an X photo of himself and Gabriel at the time.

Gabriel married Anouk Winzenried in July 2021.

Lucas

Mick welcomed son Lucas, whom he shares with model Luciana Gimenez, in May 1999 when he was still married to Hall. He and Hall split that same year and their marriage was declared invalid by the High Court of England and Wales.

Lucas graduated from NYU in May 2024, and both of his parents attended the ceremony. He shared a glimpse into his playful relationship with his dad after Mick posted an Instagram video of himself dancing in March 2024.

“Dadda WHO PUT U UP TO THis,” Lucas commented on the clip.

Deveraux

Mick welcomed son Deveraux in December 2016 with his current partner, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, whom he began dating in 2014.

Melanie celebrated Deveraux’s 7th birthday via Instagram in December 2023.

“Happy Birthday sweet, energetic, silly, smart, wild and beautiful Devi! I can’t believe you’re 7 !!! We love you more than anything! ❤️ You truly are my sunshine ☀️,” she wrote alongside several photos, including a snap of herself and Mick holding Deveraux.