Mick Jagger is dating Noor Alfallah — a film producer who is 51 years younger than him. A source has confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple are dating and have been seeing each other for a little over a month.

The pair were spotted together out and about in Paris, France, last week, while Jagger, 74, was in the city for the Rolling Stones shows at the U Arena from October 19 to 25.

Alfallah, 23, was in attendance at one of the nights and the duo began hanging out after the group finished their 14-date No ­Filter tour on Wednesday.

The source tells Us that the UCLA grad school graduate is friends with a lot of celebrities including one of Jagger’s friends, Brett Ratner.

As previously reported, the Rolling Stones frontman became a dad for the eighth time at age 73 when his ballerina girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, gave birth to their first child, 10-month-old Deveraux, in December 2016. The couple had been dating for two years at the time. Prior to his romance with the dancer, the rocker was in a long-term relationship with fashion designer L’Wren Scott from 2001 to 2014. She died by suicide in March 2014 and it was reported that she left her entire $9 million estate to Jagger.

The rocker is also dad of Karis, 46, with ex Marsha Hunt; daughter Jade, 45, with ex-wife Bianca Jagger; daughters Elizabeth, 32, and Georgia May, 24, and sons James, 31, and Gabriel, 19, with ex Jerry Hall; and son Lucas, 17 with ex Luciana Gimenez. Jagger also has three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

