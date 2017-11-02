Millie Bobby Brown and the Kardashians Fangirl Over Each Other

Millie Bobby Brown and the Kardashians are excitedly keeping up with each other. Hours after Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to share her newfound obsession with Brown’s Netflix series, Stranger Things, the 13-year-old actress appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and discussed her love of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

It's a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE pic.twitter.com/to97oKOODR — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 2, 2017

“I’m obsessed with them,” Brown explained to Fallon. “I follow them on social media. I think that they are just, like, really great. They’re so entertaining! They have their own, like, language. Instead of saying, ‘I swear,’ they’re like, ‘Bible.’ And then they’re like ‘Okurrr,’ it means, like, ‘OK.’”

The famous family shares Brown’s sentiments. After seeing the clip, Khloe wrote the young actress to rave about her. “It’s a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt,” she wrote on Thursday, November 2. “This video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE.”

Kim Kardashian quoted Khloe’s tweet and added: OMG @milliebbrown we love you bible!!!!

Kris Jenner also shared the clip and raved over Brown. “I love you @milliebbrown, you are so adorable!” she tweeted. “Thanks for watching #KUWTK! We are huge fans of yours also!! @jimmyfallon #Okurrr.”

Brown clearly appreciated all the love from the reality stars as she tweeted multiple times to thank them. “Omg… I was on a plane and the stress watching the airplane mode not going off to tweet this!! Thank you and much love to all of u guys ️,” she replied to Khloe’s tweet, before responding to Kris: “Glad you liked the show! But whilst filming #STS2 #KUWTK is alllll I would watch. It’s eleven’s favorite ️.”

She quoted Kim’s tweet as well, adding: “BEST DAY EVER! Life complete ️”

Stranger Things season 2 is streaming on Netflix now.

