Millie Bobby Brown won’t be in attendance at Monday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, even though she’s nominated for Best Performance in a Show and Best Kiss with Stranger Things costar Finn Wolfhard. In fact, Stranger Things landed seven nominations!

The actress, 14, posted an Instagram video on Friday, June 15, revealing that she’ll be sitting this one out due to an injury – and even showed her cast.

“Hi guys. So another milestone in my life. I’ve never actually broken a bone … except for now,” she said in the video. “I have split my kneecap. From the doctor’s orders, he told me to rest up. And that means I won’t be attending the MTV Awards this weekend. But I hope Gaten [Matarazzo], Caleb [McLaughlin], Finn, Sadie [Sink] and Noah [Schnapp] have the best time and I love them so dearly. I wish you guys the best. I’m sending my luck with you. I’ll be there in spirit!”

No word yet on how Brown’s injury happened or if it will affect Stranger Things’ filming.

The post comes days after the actress decided to delete her official Twitter accounts due to hateful comments and homophobic memes, some paired with the hashtag “Take Down Millie Bobby Brown.” She now has started using a separate verified account, with the name “@MillieStopsHate.” Her bio reads “I want this account to share love and positivity. let’s stop bullying.” She hasn’t tweeted from the account since December 2017.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards air on MTV Monday, June 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

