A boy whose mother shared the aftereffects of bullying in a heartbreaking video that has since gone viral has found support from celebrities including Millie Bobby Brown, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and Jaimie Alexander.

The video of Keaton Jones, posted by his mother, Kimberly Jones, on Facebook on Friday, December 8, was taken after the boy was bullied at school. In the emotional video, a crying Keaton asks his mother, “Just out of curiosity why do they bully? What’s the point of it? Why do you find enjoyment out of taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them. It’s not OK.”

After telling his mother he is not the only person being bullied at school, he somberly tells her, “I don’t like that they do it to me, why do they do it to other people? It’s not OK. People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault.”

“If you are made fun of, don’t let it bother you. Stay strong, I guess,” he adds. “It’s hard. it’ll probably get better one day.”

The Facebook video has gotten more than 17 million views and has since been shared more than 350,000 times, with many people praising the brave boy for speaking out against bullying. Celebrities and sports stars have alsoshowed their support on social media.

Stranger Things star Brown tweeted on Saturday, December 9, “Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome.” Blindspot actress Alexander wrote, “Keaton Jones. You sweet soul. You sweet, beautiful soul. You are perfect just as you are. Inspiring and brave. Courageous.”

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

Tell him to stay strong! Truly a great person… to all the bully's: take note from Keaton. https://t.co/d5x3FxQTPp — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 10, 2017

Keaton Jones. You sweet soul. You sweet, beautiful soul. You are perfect just as you are. Inspiring and brave. Courageous.❤️ Loved beyond measure. https://t.co/M7XHyxyKQL — Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) December 10, 2017

Keaton, you show here you have empathy. That's what is going to make you an amazing man & friend. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 9, 2017

#keatonjones is my inspiration this weekend. Stand up for Keaton — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) December 9, 2017

Little buddy, I was bullied when I was a kid. You are right #ItGetsBetter! You are my own personal super hero. Protect Yo Heart. You got a pal in the Hulk. https://t.co/fRTAENcmV4 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 10, 2017

Cardi B shared a photo of Jones on Instagram and wrote, “If you a parent or somebody big sis or big bro show your kids this video and show them why they should not bully others!” Snoop Dogg also posted on Instagram alongside a photo of Jones that read, “Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate.”

Who ever goes to this boy school ,If you pick on him you not even a bully YOU A STRAIGHT UP PUSSY ASS PUNK ASS BITCH .Like how you pick on somebody who can’t defend them self ? THATS NOT GANGSTA ! If you a parent or somebody big sis or big bro show your kids this video and show them why they should not bully others !!😡😡😡 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:28pm PST

Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate 👊🏾☝🏾 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:50am PST

Since the outpouring of support, Jones’ mother shared her own message on Saturday, December 10, writing, ”Friends, overwhelmed is the understatement of the world right now. … I’m humbled by the voice my boy has been given, but he’s still just a little boy, & he’s a little boy who desperately wants acceptance, that I have to try to find a way to navigate him through the difference in true acceptance & attention. I know God has His hand in this, & I trust that the right things will happen in the right time. In the meantime, bear with us. #FINE.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!