Missing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts was found dead on Tuesday, August 21, her father, Rob, confirmed to Fox News.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a press release that a body believed to be that of the 20-year-old was discovered in Poweshiek County, Iowa. Investigators are still working to confirm the identity. More information is expected during a news conference that has been set for 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

An FBI source told Radar Online that there is “strong reason and evidence to believe” the body is Tibbetts.

The University of Iowa psychology major was last seen going for a routine evening jog around rural Brooklyn, Iowa, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on July 18. She was reported missing by her family the next day after she did not show up for work at children’s day camp.

Tibbetts had been staying with her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, at his older brother Blake Jack’s home. She was dog-sitting while they were out of town. The brothers have been ruled out as suspects.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent in charge Rick Rahn told CNN that authorities have received more than 1,500 tips and conducted more than 500 interviews over the past month. Investigators tried to trace Tibbetts’ final steps via her Fitbit and smartphone, both of which are still missing.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the case.

