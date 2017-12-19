A home run for the holidays. Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, have gifted their 32,000 square-foot Missouri home to a local charity.

The Texas Rangers pitcher, 33, and his wife have decided to donate their $9.4 million mansion — which includes more than 100 acres of land — to Camp Barnabas, according to the organization’s December 15 press release. The charity provides camps for children with special needs and chronic illnesses, and this contribution marks the largest donation in the history of Barnabas.

“There are tons of amazing charities in Southwest Missouri. Out of all of these, Barnabas really pulled on our heartstrings,” Hamels said in a statement to the organization. “Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

The couple had begun building their dream home before Hamels was traded by the Philadelphia Phillies to the Texas Rangers, an attorney for the couple told the Springfield News-Leader. The Hamels ultimately relocated and the mansion was left on the market.

Though the two never lived in the house, the property will see many thankful faces in the near future. “This is so much more than a beautiful property,” said Krystal Simon, Chief Development Officer of Barnabas. “This incredible gift allows us to further our ministry and truly change thousands of lives for years to come.”

“We love that Barnabas sees the bigger picture,” added Cole and Heidi Hamels in their statement to Barnabas. “They are changing the way the world sees disability ministry.”

