Yikes. Mob Wives’ Drita D’Avanzo and Farrah Abraham engaged in a harsh war of the words following a joint appearance in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Thursday, June 28.

After the former Teen Mom OG, 27, took to her Instagram story in the early hours of Friday, June 29, to seemingly slam D’Avanzo in a rant where she called the Mob Wives star a “has been” and accused her of being unprofessional, D’Avanzo posted a response on Instagram — and she didn’t mince words.

Explaining to her followers that Abraham was once on Teen Mom and then became a “hooker or some sh-t,” the entrepreneur, 42, said, “Listen, I don’t care, it’s irrelevant. I don’t care that she’s a d—ckless unemployed blow job. As long as you’re not my kid, it doesn’t bother me. However, what does bother me is when I’m hanging out with you and you’re nice and you’re cool and then I wake up in the morning to hear that you’re ripping me to shreds on your IG.”

“I don’t know who you dealt with in the past but you got the wrong motherf—ker. I no longer assault anybody, OK? Because the last time someone tried to test me, they ended up putting me in jail. You’re not worth it. However, I might have to make an exception,” she continued before adding, “But I will tell you one thing, I’m not gonna closed-fist punch your face in, I’m going to open hand smack the f—k out of you, straight up, on sight, just so you know.” (In February 2016, D’Avanzo was arrested for attacking a woman in Staten Island.)

An hour later, Abraham responded on Twitter, writing, “F—king low class trash dusted up nobody show up and work you have no work ethic and act like a criminal say what you want about me so you feel better about how pathetic you are! Use me for press haha your a loser go get a real job my lawyer will be contacting you Psycho.”

The My Teenage Dream Ended author followed up that tweet by sharing a photo of herself, a woman resembling D’Avanzo and an unidentified man sitting together, with a clown emoji covering the woman’s face. “Dinner & Atlantic City was fabulous I hope the clown fixes her drug problem & her abusive relationship,” she tweeted. “Girl I’m rootin for ya but have self control & don’t threaten my safety such a bad look on top of not working no wonder you don’t get paid.”

Abraham’s fans quickly warned her that she was messing with “the wrong one,” reminding her that she was the one who started the drama by slamming her on her Instagram Story in the first place. One person advised, “You are dancing with the Devil threatening @DritaDavanzo.”

