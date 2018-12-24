Daily Roundup

Most Impressive Celebrity Body Transformations of 2018

By
Jason Momoa Biggest Body Transformations of 2018
Jason Momoa. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Teresa Giudice Visits Holiday Toy Giveaway Event (RADAR Online)

Drew Barrymore Shares Crying Selfie to Show Truth of Hollywood Glamour (Star Magazine)

Tamar Braxton Shows Off PDA With Boyfriend on Vacation (OK! Magazine)

Most Impressive Celebrity Body Transformations of 2018 (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!