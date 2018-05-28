Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Marries Brittany Furlan in L.A.

They do! Tommy Lee and fiancée Brittany Furlan tied the knot in L.A. on Sunday, May 27.

The Motley Crue rocker, 55, posted an Instagram photo of himself and his bride wearing matching robes and slippers as they kissed in front of a canopy decorated with pink rose petals at the Beverly Hills Hotel in L.A. “Did it, I do A LOT,” the drummer captioned the photo.

The 31-year-old internet personality shared the pic on her account, writing, “BEST.DAY.EVER.”

The couple announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day this year, with Lee sharing a Boomerang video showing off the heart-shaped diamond engagement ring he’d given the former Vine star when he proposed. “Well this certainly beats chocolates!” he wrote. “Say hello to future Mrs. Lee #engaged.”

“I can’t wait to spend forever with my best friend,” she captioned a similar photo of the couple’s hands.

Lee and Furlan were first spotted together in June 2017 and confirmed their relationship with a funny video she posted in September 2017 that joked about what happened when she introduced the tattooed and pierced rock ‘n’ roll bad boy to her mom. “Who is this guy? He looks like a gang member. Is he in a gang? Is he gonna get us killed?” she yelled as she impersonated her mother, who then passed out when Lee told her that he had a piercing in an intimate place.

This is Lee’s fourth marriage. He was previously married to Elaine Starchuk, Heather Locklear and Pamela Anderson, with whom he shares two sons, Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 20.

