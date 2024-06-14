In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Summertime equals vacation — so style innovator Skye Drynan is here with must-know travel hacks that will make packing for that fabulous destination a breeze!

As founder & CEO of House of Skye™, Skye’s a frequent flyer and a packing pro. Here are her tips to arrive organized and wrinkle-free every time with just a couple of inexpensive items.

No. 1 – Dry Cleaning Plastic Bags

Available online and at your local dry cleaners, these are super affordable. “I promise you this is going to let you arrive at your destination without wrinkled clothes,” Skye says, “they’re also recyclable so you get a lot of bang for your buck.”

Simply wrap clothes in the plastic, then take each outfit and label it by day of the week so you’re organized and ready to go. Pack clothes you’re planning to wear later in the week at the bottom to make it easy as you travel from one city to the next.

No. 2 – Disposable Shower Caps

After walking around a city or wherever you travel, you don’t want to pack those dirty shoes back in your bag without covering them. Skye’s advice, “You can use the shower cap. Just slide your shoes in and voila!”

If you follow Skye’s dry cleaning bag hack, reuse the ones from your clothes and wrap shoes or boots in the plastic. “If you want to throw some socks in there, it works, too,” she says.