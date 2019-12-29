Bill Smith and Joe Smith, twins who starred on the hit reality show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, have died in a suspected joint suicide at the age of 32, Us Weekly can confirm.

Celebrity Deaths in 2019

The bodies of two men in their 30s were discovered around 11:30 a.m. in Dibden Lane, Sevenoaks, England on Saturday, December 28, according to the Kent Police.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and officers are compiling a report for the coroner,” Kent Police Press Officer Sally Smith said in a statement on Sunday, December 29.

Celebrity Big Brother winner Paddy Doherty shared a tribute video post on Facebook dedicated to the “angel” twins.

Stars Who Got Their Start on Reality TV

“Two good looking boys, God bless their souls. … That’s a terrible, terrible tragedy,” he said on Sunday. “I’m very sorry for their troubles from the bottom of my heart. May God look after them, may God have mercy on them. They are two angels, harmless, they were unbelievable.”

My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding aired on Channel 4 for five years before being canceled in 2015. Bill and Joe starred on the British reality show, which followed the lives and traditions of Irish traveler families, in 2013.

Biggest Feuds in Reality TV History

Bill’s partner, Kristina Delaney, shared her own heartfelt post about the former reality TV star, according to The Sun.

“Hardest day of my life. RIP my perfect Bill you were so pure so lovely,” she reportedly wrote. “You made me the happiest girl. Did everything for me showed me love i never had you always see stuff like this but you just never think it’ll happen to you.”

Family member Phoebe Charleen Smith opened up to The Mirror about the admiration people had for the twins.

“My cousins were loved all over the world, as you can see,” she told the publication.