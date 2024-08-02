Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner and husband Jonas Harmer’s relationship has been going strong since college.

The pair met when Skinner was a student at the University of Utah and Harmer was studying at nearby Brigham Young University. They announced their engagement in October 2019 and tied the knot that November. After four years of marriage, Skinner and Harmer welcomed their daughter, Charlotte, a.k.a. Lottie, in September 2023.

Harmer has been by Skinner’s side through highs — earning a silver medal for vault at the 2020 Olympics — and lows — the backlash she received after criticizing the “work ethic” of the women’s Olympic gymnastics team in a since-deleted June 2024 YouTube video. (Skinner later apologized for her statements, saying that they were “misinterpreted” and claiming she “wasn’t always necessarily [talking] about the current team.”)

Keep scrolling for a look at Skinner and Harmer’s romance through the years:

2017

The twosome started dating after meeting as Utah college students.

“Can’t believe it’s already been 10 months since the day I finally said yes to being your girlfriend!” Skinner wrote via Instagram in September 2018 alongside a photo of her and Harmer kissing.

August 2018

The couple posed by Cinderella’s castle during a trip to Disney.

2019

Skinner and Harmer announced their engagement in October and tied the knot at Gilbert Arizona Temple the following month. Skinner subsequently shared some Instagram snaps of her and Harmer holding hands on their honeymoon in Thailand.

“He’s still just as cute on the other side of the world!💕” she captioned the post.

November 2020

After Skinner and Harmer welcomed a new kitten into their lives, Harmer celebrated with a cheeky Instagram post.

“It’s a girl!” he wrote alongside a photo of himself, Skinner and their new feline companion.

June 2021

Harmer shared a supportive message for Skinner ahead of the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials.

“No matter what happens tonight, she’s always a winner to me. So so proud of you MyKayla for everything you’ve done to get here!!” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself carrying Skinner.

September 2021

“We bought a house!” Skinner captioned Instagram photos of him and Skinner posing in front of their new digs.

March 2022

“No one else I would rather spend life with than you❤️‍🔥,” Skinner wrote via Instagram alongside photos of her and Harmer on a trip to Texas.

March 2023

Skinner and Harmer announced they were expecting their first baby.

“Surprise!!!🥳 We have been keeping the biggest secret and can’t believe we are going to be parents! We are so excited for this new chapter and couldn’t be more blessed,” they wrote via Instagram. “Newest member of the family baby Harmer coming September 2023 🤍.”

May 2023

Some fans took issue with comments that Harmer made about Skinner on their “Agree to Disagree” podcast. During the episode, Harmer claimed that Skinner had it “easy” because “I work, I take care of our finances, I take care of our house” while she “just cook[s] up a cute little baby.”

“The way he discounted literally everything she does is absolutely vile,” one X user wrote.

Another sarcastically chimed in, “Ah yes because Olympians are famously lazy.”

Skinner, meanwhile, laughed off her husband’s comments, but countered, “I clean. I take care of the house, in a way.”

September 2023

Skinner and Harmer welcomed daughter Lottie. That November, Harmer wrote via Instagram that “becoming a mom has been the hardest and most challenging thing” she’d ever done, giving Harmer a shout-out as the “best dad.”

The same month that Skinner gave birth, the American Ninja Warrior: Couples Championship, which she and Harmer competed on as a pair, aired on NBC.

July 2024

“This is Lottie’s world and we’re just livin in it🥰,” Skinner captioned an Instagram video of herself and Harmer snuggling their little girl.