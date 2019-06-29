Nancy Grace: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Nancy Grace lets Us get to the bottom of her cases and reveals 25 things you might not know about her — including her favorite hobbies, the funniest case she tried and how she wakes up her 11-year-old twins, John David and Lucy, whom she shares with husband David Linch, every morning. Read on to learn more about the Injustice with Nancy Grace host.

1. I love hiking, fishing and camping with my twins.

2. I make dinner for my family five nights a week, using recipes viewers send me.

3. One time, I worked as a “hike master,” teaching tree identification at a National 4-H Center.

4. I’ve attended three universities: Valdosta, Mercer and New York University. Now my goal is to get the twins through middle school!

5. I never miss reading The Economist, the Daily Mail and the New York Post.

6. I love to scuba dive! Before I had kids, I dove all over the world.

7. I grew up on a red dirt road, and my grandfather dug our water well in the backyard.

8. My favorite color is the dark blue of the sky just before nightfall.

9. My first car was a blue Toyota Corolla. My dad teared up when he gave it to me.

10. My favorite singers are Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin and Patsy Cline.

11. I do believe in ghosts but I don’t believe in the zodiac!

12. My dad walked me down the aisle to “Moon River.”

13. We have a rescue dog named Fat Boy, a rescue cat named Cinnamon and two rescue guinea pigs, Abby and Chloe.

14. My husband, David, and I got married on the spur of the moment. We decided Tuesday and got married that Saturday!

15. The funniest case I ever tried was a bank robber who flunked spelling! His holdup note said, “Don’t touch the alarm, this is a robbey!” (Naturally, he meant “a robbery!”)

16. I practiced so many hours for Dancing With the Stars [in 2011] that some nights my feet would actually bleed and I would fall asleep in my clothes!

17. I was the captain of my high school cheerleading team.

18. I studied to teach Shakespearean literature but ended up as a crime fighter after the murder of my fiancé [Keith].

19. I just slogged through a creek bed investigating for my new Oxygen show, Injustice With Nancy Grace.

20. My first cat was a black stray I named Coco, and our first dogs as children were named Trouble and Scraps.

21. I wake the twins up every morning by singing “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” [from Oklahoma!].

22. I won a swing dance championship in high school!

23. I hate wearing makeup but love MAC’s Fresh Moroccan lipstick.

24. I never thought I’d marry, much less have children, after my fiancé was killed, so I used my favorite name, Hailey (as in Halley’s Comet, an extremely rare event), [not as the name of my child, but] of the heroine in my Hailey Dean novels and Hallmark movies!

25. My favorite book is To Kill a Mockingbird, and one of my few prized possessions is a copy signed by Harper Lee.

Injustice With Nancy Grace premieres on Oxygen, Saturday, July 13 at 6 p.m. ET.

