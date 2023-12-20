Ryan Blaney always comes in first place when it comes to winning Gianna Tulio’s heart.

The NASCAR star and the model began dating in July 2020. As their relationship progressed, Tulio became a main staple in Blaney’s race day cheering squad.

“Favorite day of the week #raceday 🏁❤️,” Tulio wrote via Instagram in May 2021 alongside a photo of the couple at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Tulio has been by the race car driver’s side as he collected a series of advancements in his field, including his first multi-win season in 2021 and the championship in 2023. At the end of the 2023 season, Blaney went out with a bang as he proposed to Tulio after more than three years of dating.

“12•12•23. I said yes to my forever 🕊️,” Tulio captioned the pair’s engagement photos.

Keep scrolling to see Blaney and Tulio’s relationship timeline:

July 2020

The twosome made their romance Instagram official by posting a photo of them out for a drink in Vail, Colorado.

“Enjoying this here off weekend out west with this beauty,” Blaney captioned the post.

February 2021

Tulio and Blaney celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple at one of the athlete’s races.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the one who keeps a smile on my face,” Tulio gushed via Instagram. “Cheers to our first and many more to come, I love you. Also, Happy race day ❤️🤗.”

December 2021

Blaney attended the 2021 NASCAR Awards with Tulio as his date.

February 2022

Tulio kicked off the 2022 season by cheering Blaney on at the Daytona 500.

May 2022

Blaney competed in the NASCAR All-Star Race and Tulio was there to root for her boyfriend as he took home the win.

June 2023

The duo’s roles reversed when Blaney cheered on Tulio in her first-ever charity race to raise money for the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation.

“Was a blast spotting for @giannatulio in the #BetterHalfDash this year,” he wrote via Instagram. “She raced for the @rbfamfoundation and was sponsored by our friends @flagandanthemco.”

July 2023

The couple reached a milestone in their relationship as they celebrated their third anniversary.

“3 years with this absolute gem. Thank you for being my love and best friend,” Blaney penned via Instagram. “Cheers dear!”

October 2023

Tulio cheered on her boyfriend as he won Talladega.

“Talladega was such a dream, I went through every emotion this day!” she gushed via Instagram. “I couldn’t be more proud of this man right here and everyone that’s a part of the 12 team 🏁🖤.”

December 2023

After three years of dating, Blaney and Tulio got engaged.