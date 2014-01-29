Ready to settle down! After getting engaged to rapper Big Sean last October, Glee's Naya Rivera is focusing on her domestic side as she preps for married life. In the Spring 2014 issue of Cosmopolitan for Latinas, the 27-year-old actress, who looks ultra-sexy on the cover in a floral crop top, opens about her relationship and hopes for the future.

"I think he's going to be an amazing husband, and he'll make a great father someday," Rivera says of her fiance. "He's so kind to people, but he also wears the pants in our relationship, which I love. We Latinas are very independent and strong, so it's even sweeter that I've found somebody who can let me out of that role for a minute."

For now, Rivera is happy being the caretaker in their relationship. "Latinas are really great nurturers who are great to our men; we love hard and we love to cook," the "Sorry" singer explains. "The other morning I woke up and was like, 'I need china — this table needs to be set all the time!’ Focusing on those things is where I'm at right now."

Rivera and Big Sean, 25, announced they were engaged back in October after about six months of publicly dating. The couple hasn't revealed a wedding date yet, but Rivera wasted no time shopping for a wedding dress, and was spotted visiting the Monique Lhuillier boutique in Beverly Hills with Glee costar Kevin McHale on Oct. 12.

The Fox star is also already looking forward to becoming a mother. Rivera, who is half Puerto Rican, told Cosmopolitan that she hopes her future kids can speak Spanish better than she can.

"It sucks because I have no one to [speak Spanish] to, but it's something I need to learn when I have kids," she says. "They need to be fluent."

