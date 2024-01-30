Céline Dion will tell the story of her battle against stiff person syndrome (SPS) in a new documentary.

The five-time Grammy winner, 55, announced on Tuesday, January 30 that Amazon MGM Studios bought the rights to I Am: Céline Dion and the doc will debut on Prime Video.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion shared in a statement on Tuesday.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans,” she continued. “During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

The documentary, which was directed by Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, chronicles Dion’s battle with SPS, a rare neurological disorder that affects the brain and the spinal cord.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer officially shared her diagnosis in December 2022 as she announced she was postponing her world tour due to spasms that impacted the way she walked and sang.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she said at the time on Instagram. “Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Prime Video’s official synopsis for the doc reads: “This intimate exploration takes viewers on a journey inside Celine’s past and present as she reveals her battle with stiff-person syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans. From visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures a global megastar’s never-before-seen private life. An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Céline Dion captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness.”

The release date for I Am: Céline Dion has not been announced yet..

Despite her illness, Dion appeared in her first feature film last year, portraying a fictionalized version of herself in the romantic comedy film Love Again starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She also released five new songs on the soundtrack.

Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Dion doesn’t plan on letting her battle with SPS stop her from hitting the stage once again.

“Céline is a fighter. She doesn’t have as much control over her muscles as she did before, but she’s working with doctors and physical therapists to get better,” a source said. “Céline has been taking time to focus on her health but plans to take the stage again once she is given the go-ahead by her medical team.”

A second source told Us that she “won’t give up the fight” against her stiff-person syndrome. “She’s staying positive and upbeat and doing her physical therapy every day,” the insider added. “Getting back on stage in some form is her constant dream, even if she can no longer sing; she just wants to see those shining faces.”