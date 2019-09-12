



The girlfriend of Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith was hit by a car and killed in the early hours of Wednesday, September 11, in Cleveland, four weeks after giving birth to their daughter.

Petara Cordero and Smith, 27, were driving in Smith’s 2019 Lamborghini around 2 a.m. when the vehicle blew a tire. When Cordero, 26, stepped on the roadside, she was struck by an oncoming 2017 Mazda 3. The vehicle’s driver was a woman who admitted to drinking, police told CNN.

A toxicology report for the driver of the Mazda is pending. Police say that Smith was uninjured and not impaired.

Cordero had given birth to her and Smith’s daughter, Haven Harris Smith, four weeks prior.

Smith celebrated the birth of his daughter in an Instagram post in August.

“I’m so thankful to have another beautiful gift in this world my daughter Haven Harris Smith. You are such a blessing to me and your mother!! Love you Petara and Baby Haven❤️❤️❤️,” Smith captioned photos of his newborn baby.

Browns players were alerted of the incident during a meeting at the team’s headquarters in Ohio on Wednesday.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens told the Associated Press that Smith is a ”good dude” and that the tragedy “goes beyond football.”

“Chris is on my mind. Her family is on my mind. Her 4-week-old baby is on my mind,” Browns told the AP.

“Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara,” team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a joint statement. “Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time.”

Smith has played with the Browns since 2018. He was drafted in 2014 by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

