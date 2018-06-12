Ron Swanson, is that you? Nick Offerman is gearing up to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 17, with his dad Ric, and if the My Tales of Whisky video below is any indication, the younger Offerman’s Parks and Rec character will most definitely approve of how the father-son pair will be marking the holiday.

The latest installment in the humorous video series takes viewers through a day in the life of an Offerman, and the similarities between Nick and Ric are simply undeniable. From the first break of dawn father and son set about their day with purpose. They begin by catching up on timely current events, later tend to arduous yard work and even take the necessary time to improve their woodworking skills.

As they end their day with their preferred home-cooked meal paired with their favorite whisky, father and son recap their day and realize there is one key difference between them — how they like their steak.

“While my dad and I utterly disagree on our preferred temperature for a porterhouse steak, we do agree that nothing beats a dram of Lagavulin whisky at the end of a day filled with good work,” said Nick, via a press release. “Along with good manners and an adherence to elbow grease, an appreciation of fine whisky has been a core tenet of the Offerman family for lo, these many generations.”

This marks the third year in a row Nick and Ric have appeared in a Father’s Day-themed video together. Last year, the duo crafted things with their bare hands, and in 2016 they bonded during a silent fishing trip.

