Vanessa Lachey said bye bye bye to her pageant days a long time ago. But she recently shared a throwback photo of herself from 1998 when she won Miss Teen USA. In the snap, posted on Instagram, a then 17-year-old Lachey is seen weeping as she is serenaded by ’NSync.

The former TRL host, 37, is of course married to Nick Lachey, who rose to fame in the ‘90s with the boy band 98 Degrees.

“Damn baby, you’re Tearing Up My Heart . . . “ Nick, 44, commented on his wife’s Instagram picture, referencing ’NSync’s 1997 hit.

Vanessa cleverly responded: “Baby don’t worry! I know it’s THE HARDEST to see this photo, but BECAUSE OF YOU I fell in Love. You aren’t an INVISIBLE MAN. If you GIVE ME JUST ONE NIGHT I will show you that you are MY EVERYTHING! I DO Love you more than anything in the world! Don’t ever forget it!”

The TV personalities, who tied the knot in 2011, are parents of Camden, 5, Brooklyn, 3, and Phoenix, 18 months.

Nick told Us Weekly earlier this year that he and Vanessa had their first date at a Hooters. “For the record, people, it was the only thing open in Trenton, New Jersey, after I did a show,” he explained. “Nothing against Hooters though. Great wings.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum then revealed that he said “I love you” first. “I’d been drinking,” he teased. “It was definitely me. I’ll own it. I have no shame. Still saying it 12 years later.”

