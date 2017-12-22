Mother, wife and holiday hero! Vanessa Lachey dished to Us Weekly about what’s in store for Christmas at the Lachey family home and revealed the traditional movie she and husband Nick watch each year.

“Nick and I watch Love Actually at least once,” she told Us on Friday, December 22. “We have done that since the first year we started dating. It’s a special movie to us, we even incorporated it [into] our wedding.”

The 37-year-old actress detailed her extra special, extra busy plans for the upcoming festivities, which includes a special someone’s first birthday! “We usually do a Christmas Eve party, and Christmas Day is just about jammies and comfort food and hanging,” she told Us. “Things may be different now that we have Phoenix. He was born on Christmas Eve so I need to incorporate a birthday cake and party in there somewhere.”

Though she may have her hands full with planning parties, shopping and cooking, she doesn’t mind the hustle and bustle of the season. “Everything about the holidays is my favorite,” she gushed to Us. “The music, the food, the cozy clothes, the festive smells, the yummy drinks and the all-around feel.”

Between celebrations, their busy schedules and everyday life, the TV personality reflected on what she looks forward to most. “Honestly at this point, it’s fun for the kids,” she told Us. “The look on their faces [Christmas morning.]” But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love a good gift from the 44-year-old 98 Degrees singer. “[Nick] is extremely thoughtful … yes, I may or may not text pics every now and then!” she added.

As for what the couple indulges in while watching their favorite flick? A festive, cozy cocktail of course. This year, Vanessa shared their 2017 pick with Us – her recipe for a special Baileys hot chocolate. “[It] truly is a perfect anytime cocktail when you want a treat,” she dished. “Afternoons by the fire while the kids play, after dinner with friends for a dessert and cocktail in one, or snuggling with a loved one late night watching a holiday movie. You can’t go wrong.”

Try This Holly-Day Hot Chocolate recipe by Vanessa Lachey

Ingredients:

2 oz Baileys Original Irish Cream

2 oz hot chocolate (brewed with mint leaves and white and milk chocolate and cinnamon)

Chocolate sauce for rim

Whipped cream, nutmeg, cinnamon sticks, mint leaves and pomegranate seeds for garnish

**optional: 1 oz hazelnut and pomegranate puree

To make your own hot chocolate, combine 1 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 1/2 teaspoons, granulated sugar and 10 ounces of milk in a mug and microwave for 90 seconds. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract.

Then combine 2 oz Baileys Irish cream and 3 oz hot chocolate in a cocktail shaker and give it a good shake. Strain liquid into a mug rimmed with chocolate sauce, and top with whipped cream, nutmeg and cinnamon sticks. If you’re feeling extra festive, add some mint leaves and pomegranate seeds to resemble holly, and enjoy! To step the recipe up, add 1 oz hazelnut and pomegranate puree to 2 oz Baileys and 2 oz hot chocolate and give it a good shake. Continue with the original recipe and enjoy!

