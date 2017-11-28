Not giving up. Nick Lachey is asking for the public’s help in finding the man who shot one of his employees in the face on Thanksgiving.

The incident occurred outside the singer’s Cincinnati bar early on Thanksgiving morning. Ellie Richardson, a bartender at the sports bar called Lachey’s, was crossing the street at about 3 a.m. when a van nearly struck her, according to Cincinnati police. She and the driver exchanged words and as the 27-year-old approached the vehicle, the driver shot her in the face.

Lachey, 44, took to Twitter on Friday, November 24, sharing a tweet of the reports with the caption, “Ellie is the brightest light and she will find a way to shine through this darkness.”

He continued, “Anyone with any information, help us find some justice.”

The following day, the 98 Degrees singer added a link to Twitter with a YouCaring page set up in Richardson’s name. “Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!!” he wrote.

Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!!https://t.co/aF2tPmX9kJ — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) November 25, 2017

According to the YouCaring page, the bartender – who has a fiancé and a 3-year-old son – sustained injuries to her face and jaw. Though she is in stable condition, it’s still unclear how long she’ll be in the hospital and what her recovery process will entail.

According to police, the driver is described as an African-American man with short hair, a light beard and glasses. Anyone with information about the shooting or the driver can call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

