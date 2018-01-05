That’s a w(rap). Nicki Minaj and Nas have split after seven months together.

“Nicki and Nas fizzled out,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They were never in the same place at the same time, so it was hard to move their relationship forward. The source adds that there is no bad blood between the former couple: “They still remain friends.”

Just last month, Nas paid tribute to Minaj’s birthday with two sweet Instagram tributes where he referred to her as “the queen of NY / Hip Hop.”

The stars first sparked dating rumors in May after Minaj, 35, shared a picture of her cozying up to the 44-year-old. That month Minaj appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she admitted she had a crush on Nas but was in the middle of a year of celibacy.

“I’m just chilling’ right now, I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man, I hate men,” she told DeGeneres. “I might make an exception to the rule for him ‘cause he’s so dope.”

Both grew up in Queens, New York — and referred to themselves as “the king and queen of queens.”

“I have so much respect for him,” Minaj gushed. “And he’s kind of cute, too.”

Minaj previously dated rappers Safaree Samuels and Meek Mill. Nat was previously married to Kelis from 2005 to 2010.

