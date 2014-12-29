Humbled beginnings!

Before becoming the chart-topping rap star she is today, once upon a time Nicki Minaj just wanted to be a Hollywood actress. The "Anaconda" songstress, 32, attended New York City's famed LaGuardia High School of Music & Art, where she majored in drama. During her tenure at the school, Minaj participated in many school plays, and one of her old skits surfaced online on Sunday, Dec. 28.

PHOTOS: Celebrity yearbook pics

In the clip, the pint-size rapper sports a cornrow hairstyle, and rocks a plain red T-shirt with dark denim jeans. In the high-impact scene, Minaj argues violently with another student and even tosses a phone at her frightened cast mate, almost hitting her with the heavy prop.

PHOTOS: Nicki Minaj's best booty moments

The heated scene was eventually broken up by the rapper's drama teacher, who instructed Minaj to be more careful. Minaj, unaware of her force, asked her fellow actor: "Did I hit you with the phone?" Luckily, the unnamed student assured her that she wasn't hurt.

PHOTOS: Nicki Minaj's craziest hairstyles ever

If you were moved by the segment, Minaj offered hope that she may return to acting to Marie Claire in August 2013. "One day, when I start getting a couple gray hairs, maybe it will all be only acting. I just never know," she said.

Watch the crazy clip above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!