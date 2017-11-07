Nicole Kidman is good at many things, but unfortunately, clapping is not one of them. The Emmy winner, 50, applauded in an unusual way while attending the Le Printemps Christmas Decorations Inauguration in Paris on Tuesday, November 7.

The Lion actress stunned in a loose turquoise top and a green pencil skirt during the festivities, but all eyes were on her awkward seal clap.

Fans first noticed Kidman’s strange clapping technique during the 2017 Oscars and gently poked fun of the Big Little Lies actress while she gave Viola Davis an outstanding ovation at the annual award show.

The Beguiled star later clarified her rather odd clap during an Australian radio interview with Kyle and Jackie O in March. Kidman explained that she had many rings on her fingers, which made it difficult for her palms to touch together.

“It was really awkward,” the Oscar winner admitted at the time. “I was like, ‘I wanna clap, I don’t wanna not be clapping’ — that’d be worse, right? Like, ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?’ So therefore I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was snot mine — but it was absolutely gorgeous — and I was terrified of damaging it.”

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May, Kidman explained that her husband, Keith Urban, also warned her earlier on at the Oscars that she had to be careful not to “damage the diamonds” on her fingers. The Australia star then demonstrated less cringeworthy claps, joking that she’s “worked on it.”

During the event on Tuesday, Kidman sported several small rings on her fingers, which may explain why she cautiously clapped in a similar style yet again.

