Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban don’t shelter their kids, Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith, 6, from the saddening news in the world, including recent shootings and natural disasters. “We keep a very honest conversation between our kids,” Kidman told Us Weekly exclusively at the CMT Artists of the Year Awards on Wednesday, October 18. “Our family depends upon an enormous amount of questions and love and support and we’re trying to guide a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old girl right now into the world.”

Urban added that while it can be hard to have those conversations with their young children, there is an importance to their transparency. “There’s darkness in the world, and at some point you want to keep your kids from that because you want them to be able to enjoy their childhood and imagination and see the world in a beautiful way, that at some point learning how to navigate that is crucial for not letting them die and just telling them how to live,” he told Us. “And that’s what were all in this right now. How do you not make that kind of guidance change our way so much? How do we keep color in our life? How do we keep intimate and open and vulnerable?”

The country crooner added: “It’s really it’s love, that’s what we’re dealing with. It’s love. How do you love vulnerably but protect yourself? That’s a real balance.”

Kidman recalled talking to their daughters about the mass shooting in Las Vegas at Route 91 Harvest music festival on October 1. “This tragedy, it so effected the country music in such a massive way, they [their kids] knew, they saw us dealing and they’re so connected to us they were like, ‘What’s wrong?’” she said. “So you know, we’re all in it together trying to raise our children in this time, so how do we navigate it? How do we protect yet still give them strength and still keep them moving forward? And focusing on what’s a beautiful thing about this world?”

Urban added: “And not live in paranoia and fear,” to which his Emmy-winning wife replied, “Then we go to church on Sunday.”

