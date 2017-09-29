Nicole Kidman is lending her voice to the fight against domestic abuse. The 50-year-old actress, who has been a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations Development Fund for Women for the past decade, penned a touching open letter for Porter magazine’s “Incredible Women” issue in which the star spoke out against domestic abuse and called for women to “support and celebrate each other” globally.

The Australian native, who recently won an Emmy for her performance as an abused wife in the hit HBO series Big Little Lies, tackles gender inequality issues head-on, writing: “It never occurred to me that I should be at a disadvantage because I was born a girl.”

She continued: “The idea that women and men are equal is part of my DNA. I was raised by a strong feminist mother and a fully supportive father, so it never occurred to me that I should be at a disadvantage because I was born a girl.”

The Beguiled star credits her forward-thinking parents with giving her the foundation to build a successful career in front of and behind the camera. “It has guided my choices to often portray strong, independent women who went against the expectations of society. And it has been my driving force to make it in an industry that is still largely run by men,” Kidman affirmed.

The red-headed beauty’s work with the United Nations has provided her with a better understanding of the limitations and barriers women face around the world.

“Each of us, in ways big or small, will come across challenges, often arising out of the fact that we are women in a still unequal world. It has happened to me; I am sure it has to you,” she explained. “In those moments, I like to think of those who have my back, who lifted me up and encouraged me to believe in myself. And I think of the inspiring solidarity I experienced when meeting with survivors of violence during my travels for UN Women.”

The Eyes Wide Shut star concluded her emotional message by asking women to come together. “More than ever I am aware of the need to support and celebrate each other … Imagine: if you can fall back on the 3.5 billion sisters, and the many good men who are with us, what could we possibly not achieve?”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

