Nicole Kidman Reveals Whether She’d Ever Move Back to Australia

Home is where the heart is! Aussie beauty Nicole Kidman attended the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts 7th International Awards in Hollywood on January 5 to show support for her birth place.

Nicole Kidman’s Best Red Carpet Moments

While The Big Little Lies star visits Australia regularly throughout the year and even celebrated the holiday season there with a “big summer Christmas,” she explained to Us and other reporters that she and her husband Keith Urban — also an Aussie — don’t have plans to move back there full time.

Stars Gone Country!

“We’re Nashvillians,” she said. “My husband, his career’s there. We’re happy there right now.”

Although she won’t be making the move any time soon, Kidman did say that her “heart is in that country.” She continued, “I’m an Aussie. It’s what I am.”

Celebrity Couples and How They First Met: Love Story Beginnings

Kidman and Urban wed in 2006 and are parents of daughters Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 6. Earlier this year, the actress recalled first meeting her husband during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I remember thinking I had such a crush on him and he wasn’t interested in me. He didn’t call me for four months,” she said in February. “We’re here now [though] and it’s all good.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!