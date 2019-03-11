Daily Roundup

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shows Off Her Baby Bump At 28 Weeks

By
Snooki for daily roundup
Television personality Nicole ?Snooki? Polizzi attends The Cut's How I Get It Done at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on March 4, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shows Off Her Baby Bump At 28 Weeks (Star Magazine)

Teddi Mellencamp Slams Lisa Vanderpump’s Criticism of Erika Jayne (OK! Magazine)

Stephanie Pratt Flaunts Beach Body Ahead Of Reboot (Radar Online)

Win Tickets to the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville Just By Shaving (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

Close popup

Welcome to In Motion

Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!

What's In Motion? Tell me more

What's In Motion?

Go back

How to Use In Motion

What's In Motion? Tell me more