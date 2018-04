‘Night Court’ Star Harry Anderson Dies at 65 (RADAR Online)

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Daughter’s Name (Star Magazine)

Kanye West Returns to Twitter (OK! Magazine)

Jon Hamm Goes Action Hero in New Thriller ‘Beirut’ (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!