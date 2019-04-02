The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old man who they believe shot and killed Nipsey Hussle. The suspect, who remains at large, has been identified as Eric Holder of L.A.

Holder is suspected of walking up to Hussle and two other men and firing numerous shots at them outside of the rapper’s Marathon Clothing store at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 31. The suspect then fled the scene and hopped into the passenger side of a white 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by an unidentified woman.

Hussle (real name Ermias Asghedom) and another victim were transported to local hospitals, while the third man refused medical treatment. The Grammy nominee was pronounced dead at the age of 33 at 3:55 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed on Monday, April 1, that Hussle died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The manner of death was certified as a homicide.

Later on Monday, fans held a candlelight vigil for the late West Coast MC outside his store that erupted into chaos. The Associated Press reported that a fight broke out and a stampede ensued, leaving at least 19 people injured and two hospitalized in critical condition.

Hussle, who joined the Rollin 60’s Neighborhood Crips street gang as a teenager, had been scheduled to meet with the L.A. police chief and police commission president on Monday to discuss gang violence prevention. He had spent recent years working to rebuild the South L.A. community where he grew up and was known for his charitable actions, which included providing jobs for homeless people.

The “Grindin’ All My Life” performer is survived by his girlfriend of six years, actress Lauren London, and his two young children.

