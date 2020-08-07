From ice cream, bubble baths and yoga, here are some ways hollywood’s hottest stars relax and unwind.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI

To relax, the Uncommon James designer and mom to Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, prioritizes alone time: “I wake up at 5 a.m. to have quiet in the morning and to get ready for the madness, and also to work out,” she tells Us. “That’s the only real self-care I need besides a good bath and a face mask.”

PAULA ABDUL

For the singer, dancer and choreographer, shaking a leg is the best medicine. “For my joy and my mental health, I love being able to move,” the Voltaren spokeswoman tells Us. “There are days I don’t want to dance, so I’m allowing myself to discover new things, like online Zumba and Cardio Funk classes.”

GARCELLE BEAUVAIS

The actress and Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star knows stress can take a toll on the biggest organ of the body — the skin — so she responds accordingly. “I’m taking more baths, doing more self-care and taking care of my skin,” the Eucerin partner tells Us. “Because of the heat, the stress and my eczema, I make sure I do things to soothe it whenever I have a flare up.”

CHRISTINA ANSTEAD

Variety’s the spice of life! When she’s not busy flipping houses, designing her furniture line and being a mom (she has three kids — Taylor, 8, Brayden, 4, and Hudson, 10 months — as well as two stepkids, Amelie, 16, and Archie, 13), the Christina on the Coast star unwinds with “yoga, running, swimming and beach days with the kids,” she tells Us.

DAX SHEPARD

The actor, who’s partnered with Planet Oat, knows how to chill out. He’s been having vegan ice cream picnics with his girls, wife Kristen Bell and daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5. “The Planet Oat Summer Kit comes with a huge beach blanket, towel, bowls, wooden spoons and all the toppings for sundaes,” he tells Us, “so we’ve been really into making banana splits.” Sweet!