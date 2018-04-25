Something Luke Dunphy would do! Nolan Gould once ruined a dinner date by burning and undercooking pasta at the same time — which made him the perfect candidate to appear on the new season on Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition!

The Modern Family star, who believes he may actually be “the worst chef in America,” spoke with Us Weekly ahead of the show’s premiere and discussed how being a vegetarian has worked against him when it comes to preparing romantic meals.

“I’m really into anything vegetarian, since I am one, so anything that involves tofu and soy protein, but you don’t want to make that for other people. When I have a girl over, I’m not going to make her soybean protein … I stopped trying to make tofu for dates,” the actor told Us. “This girl came over and I cooked for her and made her pasta, I somehow burnt and undercooked the pasta at the same time.”

The 19-year-old also admitted that he specializes in the “single dude diet,” including instant ramen noodles and peanut butter straight out of the jar — and that if it weren’t for delivery, Postmates and Uber Eats, he would “have starved and died.”

“A lot of people say ‘Oh, celebs aren’t like their character.’ I’m actually kind of like my character. We’ve really morphed into the same person,” Gould also admitted. “I think the producers of the show, they saw me on Modern Family and thought, ‘Wow it looks like he’s a really bad cook.’ They were right.”

As for his competition on the cooking show, Gould says he was surprised to learn that some of his fellow bad cooks were as bad as they were, considering they were older, had kids and “more chances to cook in their life.” The Friends With Benefits actor also admitted he was most excited to meet LaToya Jackson and Ian Ziering, joking, “I made fun of him a lot, since he battled sharks for a living and he can’t even filet a fish!”

See how Gould reacted when the vegetarian had to filet fish on Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition on the Food Network on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

